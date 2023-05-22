Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukraine Refuses to Accept Loss of Bakhmut; Wagner Mercenary Boss Downplays Army's Role in ‘Capture'

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukraine is refusing to concede defeat in the largely ruined eastern town of Bakhmut after Russian mercenary forces claimed they were now fully in control of the town after months of fighting.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that "Russia did not occupy Bakhmut" as he attended a news conference at the Group of Seven summit in Japan, rebuffing claims by Russia's mercenary Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin that his forces had fully captured the town in the Donetsk region on Saturday.

The head of Ukraine's ground forces Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi said Sunday that his forces still controlled parts of Bakhmut and that they were not ready to give up.

Meanwhile, Prigozhin downplayed the contribution of the regular Russian army in the claimed capture of the town, saying his fighters had been let down by the Russian Defense Ministry leadership.

Fighting continues in Bakhmut, Kyiv says, with Russia bulking up forces

Kyiv says Ukrainian troops are advancing around Bakhmut while Russia is bulking up forces, rebuffing claims by Russia that its fighters have fully seized the town in eastern Ukraine.

"Now the fiercest battles are taking place in the Mariinka, Avdiivka, and Bakhmut directions. The enemy is concentrating most of its forces in the direction of Bakhmut," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on domestic television, NBC reported.

"The situation has not fundamentally changed since yesterday ... You remember that yesterday we remained in control of certain infrastructural facilities, as well as private houses in the southwestern part of the city. Today we still control this, albeit small, part of the city," she said.

"Fighting continues. Last night, the enemy carried out a sweep of the territories he took under control; that is, they checked whether any of our sabotage groups remained there," Maliar said.

She said Russian forces in the city — which are made up largely of mercenary fighters — were being forced to go on the defensive in parts of the city.

"Due to the fact that we moved along the flanks from the north and south and occupied certain heights there, we made it very difficult for the enemy to stay in the city. And we continue to advance [on the flanks]. The intensity is somewhat reduced, but we keep moving. In the north, there are much less action now. In the south, we are moving forward," she said.

— Holly Ellyatt

Wagner mercenary group head says his forces will leave Bakhmut soon

The head of Russia's prominent private military company, the Wagner Group, said Monday that his fighters will soon leave the town of Bakhmut his fighters claimed to have captured.

Commenting on his business' Telegram channel, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said "there are lines of defense on the western outskirts [of Bakhmut] now therefore, PMC Wagner is going to leave Artemovsk from May 25 to June 1," he said, using the Soviet-era name for Bakhmut.

The Wagner Group claimed to have wholly captured Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, after months of bloody combat in and around the town. Ukraine has denied Russia's claims that the town has fallen, saying it continues to hold positions on the outskirts of the town.

Prigozhin said his group would hand over control of the city to the regular Russian army and made a another dig at the Russian Defense Ministry, with which he has a very fractious relationship, saying it could send its generals — whom he has frequently disparaged as lacking the requisite skills for their positions — to defend the town.

"If there are not enough personnel in the ministry of defense (to replace Wagner), we have thousands of generals (in Russia), so we just need to make up one general's regiment, put everyone under arms - and everything will be fine," he said wryly.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia says F-16s to Ukraine would raise question of NATO involvement

The transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine would raise the question of NATO's role in the conflict and would not undermine Russia's military goals, senior Russian diplomats said on Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured Biden that the aircraft would not be used to go into Russian territory.

"There is no infrastructure for the operation of the F-16 in Ukraine and the needed number of pilots and maintenance personnel is not there either," Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said in remarks published on the embassy's Telegram messaging channel.

"What will happen if the American fighters take off from NATO airfields, controlled by foreign 'volunteers'?"

Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said any transfer of the U.S. jets to Ukraine would be "absolutely pointless and stupid", state-owned news agency RIA reported.

"These efforts are completely useless and meaningless: our capabilities are such that all the goals of the special military operation will certainly be achieved", Ryabkov was cited by RIA as saying, using Moscow's preferred term for the conflict.

During their summit on the weekend in Japan, the G-7 countries signalled long-term support for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also attended the gathering, said he was confident that Ukraine would receive supplies of the F-16.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant goes into blackout mode after shelling

Ukraine's state-owned power generating company Energoatom said Monday that there has been another power cut at the embattled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (the ZNPP), marking the latest misfortune to hit the plant.

Energoatom said on Telegram that the ZNPP's latest outage, the seventh since the start of the war, was due to Russian shelling of an external power line.

The "ZNPP is going into blackout mode," Energoatom said. "After the loss of external power, which is vitally necessary to ensure the operation of the nuclear fuel cooling pumps in the fuel pools and nuclear reactors of the power units, all NPP diesel generators started operating automatically," the agency said.

There is 10 days' fuel stock left for their operation. "The countdown has begun," Energoatom said.

The plant, Europe's largest of its kind, is occupied by Russian troops and both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of endangering the plant, risking a nuclear catastrophe.

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency are stationed at the plant. The IAEA has repeatedly called for hostilities around the plant to cease and for the facility to be demilitarized.

Energoatom said Russia's illegal occupation of the plant was bringing it constantly toward irreparable damage and called for it to be brought back under its control.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia likely to be creating a new 'elite' attack aviation group, UK says

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Russia is highly likely to be creating a new "elite" attack aviation group code-named "Shtorm" (which means "storm") to operate over Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense said Monday.

The unit is likely to consist of at least one squadron of Su-24 and Su-34 fighter-bombers, and a squadron of attack helicopters, the ministry said in its latest intelligence update on Twitter.

"The mix of aircraft types suggests the group will have a primary role of ground attack missions," the ministry said, adding that credible Russian media reports suggest that the Russian defense ministry "aims to attract highly skilled and motivated pilots by offering large pay incentives and opening recruitment to retired aviators."

"The creation of the group highlights how Russian assesses its regular air force squadrons have severely underperformed in their core function of conducting airstrikes on Ukrainian lines," the U.K. said.

— Holly Ellyatt

Extensive Russian defenses revealed ahead of Ukrainian counteroffensive

A BBC investigation has revealed extensive Russian defenses and fortifications that have been prepared in occupied parts of the country ahead of Ukraine's much-awaited counteroffensive.

BBC Verify, a new unit within the British broadcaster charged with investigating and verifying information, video, and images, said it had examined hundreds of satellite images of Ukraine and had "identified some key points in the significant build-up of trenches and other fortifications in southern Ukraine since October."

The images showed a 15-mile section of Crimean coastline "littered with defence structures installed by Russian troops" as well as defensive lines of anti-tank trenches and dragon's teeth (pyramid-shaped concrete blocks designed to block military vehicles) near the potential area of Ukraine's counteroffensive, in southern Ukraine.

Investigative journalists and analysts at the BBC also found that a line of anti-tank ditches and trenches now runs alongside a major highway near the potential counteroffensive site and that the route is likely to be heavily mined; Ukraine has understandably not said where or when it will launch its counteroffensive. Read BBC Verify's article here.

The report echoes concerns voiced by British defense analysts last Friday when they said Russia's large-scale defense-building could prove a challenging obstacle for Ukraine to overcome, warning onlookers not to dismiss Russia's military as incompetent, as it had been labelled early on in the invasion after previous mistakes.

— Holly Ellyatt

Russian mercenary boss downplays regular army's contribution in Bakhmut 'capture'

The head of the Wagner Group, Russia's main mercenary force fighting in eastern Ukraine, downplayed the contribution of regular Russian army units in the claimed capture of the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, claimed on Saturday that his mercenary fighters captured Bakhmut after nine months of intense fighting there reduced the town to rubble.

"Basically no one at all out of the military/army helped us in the taking of Artemovsk [Russia uses the Soviet-era name for Bakhmut], other than Surovikin and Mezentsov," Prigozhin said, referring to Russian Generals Sergei Surovikin and Mikhail Mizintsev, with whom he has good relationships.

Prigozhin has a strained relationship with Russia's Defense Ministry and has been a vocal critic of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, the head of the armed forces. Prigozhin has regularly accused the defense ministry of trying to undermine his forces, saying his repeated calls for more ammunition had been ignored.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Saturday that its own aviation and artillery units had helped the Wagner Group to capture Bakhmut but gave most of the credit to the mercenary force.

Speaking in a voice message on Telegram, Prigozhin said "stories" about Russian airborne troops helping to capture the town were "complete and absolute lies."

"There are indeed courageous soldiers, amazing Russian guys that are completely hindered by the military ... higher ups."

"There was an enormous amount of people that just ruined things [for us]," he said, according to an NBC translation of the comments.

Kyiv denies that Bakhmut has been captured, saying it fights on there.

— Holly Ellyatt

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

