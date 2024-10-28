Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos says in op-ed: ‘Americans don't trust the news media'

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos in an op-ed published Monday evening defended the newspaper's recent controversial decision not to endorse Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Bezos, who founded Amazon, called that a "meaningful step in the right direction" to reverse the loss of trust in the media by Americans.

The Post has reportedly lost more than 200,000 digital subscribers because of the decision.

But Bezos also wrote, "I wish we had made the change earlier than we did, in a moment further from the election and the emotions around it."

The op-ed — with the headline "The hard truth: Americans don’t trust the news media — was published hours after NPR reported that The Washington Post had lost more than 200,000 digital subscribers since Friday's announcement by CEO Will Lewis that the newspaper would no longer endorse presidential candidates. Three members of the paper's editorial board have resigned from that panel, while retaining their staff roles at the Post, because of that decision.

