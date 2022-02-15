Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Joe Biden

Watch Live: Biden Addresses Nation on Ukraine-Russia Crisis

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Joshua Roberts | Pool | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on the highly combustible situation at the Ukrainian border, where the buildup of tens of thousands of Russian troops has stoked fears that an invasion could be imminent.

Biden is expected to reiterate the United States' willingness to engage with the Kremlin in hopes of de-escalating the crisis through diplomacy.

The president will also make clear that the U.S. "is prepared for every scenario," the White House said.

Read more of CNBC's politics coverage:

On Tuesday morning, Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that it was withdrawing some of the 100,000-plus troops on Ukraine's border. The stock market lit up following that news, but a Biden administration official expressed skepticism about whether the Kremlin was really pulling back.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Business 7 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Airbnb, Roblox, Wynn Resorts & More

Technology 23 mins ago

Shares of Metaverse Company Roblox Plummet After Missing Fourth Quarter Expectations

The U.S. has recently warned that Russia could invade at any time — possibly even during the Olympics, despite prior speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin would opt to wait until after the games close next Sunday before ordering an attack.

Biden has warned Putin directly that the U.S. and its allies will "impose swift and severe costs on Russia" if it invades Ukraine.

The Kremlin has denied that it is instigating the conflict, instead accusing Ukraine and its allies of stoking a crisis. At the same time, Russia has put forth a list of security demands, including that the NATO alliance never accept Ukraine as a member.

Kyiv has for years wanted to join the military bloc, where an attack on one member is considered an attack on them all. Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenpoliticsUS: NewsWhite HouseRussia
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us