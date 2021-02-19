Money Report

coronavirus

Watch Live: Biden Speaks at Pfizer Vaccine Manufacturing Site as Storm Delays Shipments

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Michael Reynolds | EPA | Bloomberg | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 3:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is speaking Friday at Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan as his administration works to ramp up the supply of doses in the U.S.

Earlier in the day, administration officials said the massive winter storms across the Midwest and Texas have delayed the delivery of 6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses this week, affecting every state in the U.S. The backlog represents three days' worth of delayed shipments, Andy Slavitt, White House senior advisor for Covid response, said during a press briefing.

Slavitt also announced that the administration is working with Florida and Pennsylvania to open five additional vaccination centers.

Four of the five vaccination centers will be in the Florida cities of Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa, he said, adding the four sites will have the capacity to vaccinate up to 12,000 people per day. A fifth center in Philadelphia will be able to vaccinate 6,000 people per day, he said.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

