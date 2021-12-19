Your Next Dream Job Could Pay You $85,000 to Travel the World for a Year — Here Are the Pros and Cons

Aspiring travel influencers, this one's for you: An insurance company wants to pay you $85,000 to travel the world for a year.

The company, an online insurance comparison marketplace called Insuranks, recently announced a position that entails traveling internationally once per month for a calendar year while blogging, vlogging and posting about your adventures on social media. Only a single applicant will be selected, the company said.

That person will be additionally allotted up to $2,000 for return flights, $3,000 for accommodations, $600 for food and drink allowance, $1,000 for activities and $500 for vehicle hire. To cash out, you'd also need to publicly promote Insuranks' insurance packages.

The timing may be unfortunate: Covid's new omicron variant is currently surging across the world, throwing travel plans into disarray. Multiple countries have limited international travel in recent weeks, including India, Australia and several European Union nations.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that U.S. citizens become fully vaccinated before going abroad. That definition may soon include booster shots, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday.

Plus, while a year of travel sounds like a potential antidote for pent-up wanderlust, there are risks to becoming a full-time vagabond.

Frequent travel disrupts routines — especially if you're traveling across multiple time zones. The Mayo Clinic warns that jetlag can affect cardiac rhythms, disrupt sleep, affect concentration and cause gastrointestinal distress. It can also lead to weight gain, according to a 2015 study published in medical journal Cell Metabolism.

The best course of action, experts say, is to schedule your flights around your sleep patterns. If you're able to sleep on planes, that means taking overnight flights: Departing New York City for London at 8 p.m. gives you seven hours to snooze before landing around 8 a.m. local time.

But if engine noise and a lack of leg room forces you to pass the time with in-flight movies, try to land in London around 2 a.m. — roughly 9 p.m. in New York — and get a relatively normal night's sleep once you're off the plane.

If you're still interested in the Insuranks gig, you'll have to post a 60-second Instagram video as part of the application, explaining why it's your dream job. You'll also need to publicly nominate other friends, family members or wanna-be globetrotters to do the same.

According to the company's website, judges will choose the "most creative entry."

Applicants must also be at least 18 years old and have a valid passport. Applications close on Monday, January 31.

