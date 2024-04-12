Final pre-trial hearing Friday before Karen Read trial

We are just days until the eyes of New England turn to the courtroom for the murder trial of Karen Read, which begins Tuesday.

Friday marks what's presumed to be the final pre-trial hearing before the official trial gets underway.

Both sides are trying to get the judge to limit or shape what information the jury is allowed to hear.

Nearly 40 motions were filed Thursday and are expected to be taken up by the judge Friday.

Read, 44 of Mansfield, is accused of killing her boyfriend former Boston police Officer John O'Keefe in 2022. She has plead not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident, causing injury and death.

According to The Boston Globe, many of these motions were filed by the prosecution team and the notable ones deal with DNA records, Aidan Kearney or Turtleboy's involvement in this case, cell phone records and trooper Michael Proctor's involvement and history with those involved in the case — as he was the lead investigator on the case.

The final hearing will be held hear at the Norfolk Superior Court.