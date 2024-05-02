How the Karen Read trial is impacting her family and John O'Keefe's

As the controversial Karen Read murder trial continues, we're hearing from the families of those involved.

Emotions are high in a case that has become a national spectacle. Read is charged with the second-degree murder of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, whom prosecutors say she hit with her SUV two years ago in Canton, Massachusetts. She has long held that she is being framed in a wide-ranging coverup.

"It's hell," said William Read, her father. "I never thought we'd be in this position."

We take a closer look at the families affected by the tragedy of John O'Keefe's death and the accusations against Karen Read. Plus, an introduction to the judge presiding over the case, Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone.

For the Read family, court has already taken its toll just two days into testimony.

"If you've been in that courtroom, and if you've listened, it's difficult not to feel the same way I feel and my family feels," William Read said.

O'Keefe's family is also seeking justice. The officer was just 46 years old when his life was cut short in January of 2022.

His brother, Paul O'Keefe, and Paul's wife, Erin, took the witness stand on the first day of the trial.

"Definitely one of the worst weeks of our lives," Paul O'Keefe said. "I don't know, I can only just pray my family gets the answers they need."

He recalled seeing his brother's body in the hospital.

"He was pretty banged up," he said. "His eyes had swelled up."

"I woke up to my husband on the phone with his mother, saying, 'He's going to be OK, he's going to be OK,'" Erin O'Keefe said.

Court was not in session Wednesday. The trial resumes for a half day Thursday. It is expected to last six to eight weeks in total.

Court was not in session Wednesday. The trial resumes for a half day Thursday. It is expected to last six to eight weeks in total.