Christian Vazquez hits game-tying three-run homer vs. Red Sox

Ex-Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez couldn't have picked a much better time to notch his first home run of the 2023 MLB season.

Now with the Minnesota Twins, Vazquez came through with a game-tying three-run blast in the fifth inning of Monday's game against his former team

Christian Vazquez's first homer of the year ties the game against his former team! pic.twitter.com/5hnU1zt9CL — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 20, 2023

The Red Sox traded Vazquez to the Houston Astros before the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for prospects Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu. Vazquez, a 2018 World Series champion with Boston, went on to help the Astros to a title.

In December, Minnesota signed Vazquez to a three-year contract worth $30 million. The 32-year-old has struggled mightily to start his Twins career, hitting just .222 with a .558 OPS entering Monday's action. It took Vazquez 47 games to collect his first homer of the campaign.

Vazquez spent the first eight-and-a-half seasons of his MLB career in Boston. His 698 games played for the Red Sox marks the fourth-most by a catcher in franchise history.