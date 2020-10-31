1,292 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 More Deaths in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials announced 16 new deaths and 1,292 more coronavirus cases Saturday, continuing a streak of more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has remained just below 2% — at 1.9% — for the past few days, according to the report.

There have now been a total of 9,766 confirmed deaths and 154,521 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,991 ⁠— meaning there are 225 more deaths still considered probable.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has risen the past couple days to 623.

This report comes on the same day Massachusetts has begun mandating that travelers from Connecticut and New Jersey quarantine for 14 days upon arriving to the Commonwealth. The two nearby states had added Massachusetts to their own quarantine lists on Wednesday.