1st Case of U.K. Coronavirus Variant Confirmed in Mass., Health Officials Say

The first case of a COVID-19 variant initially found in the United Kingdom has been confirmed in Massachusetts, health officials say.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced that the individual, a female Boston resident in her 20s, had become sick a day after returning form a trip to the U.K. She tested positive for COVID-19 in early January.

A sample taken from the test was sent to an out-of-state laboratory as part of a process set up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to monitor the possible spread of the variant, officially called B.1.1.7.

Surveillance testing for the variant in Massachusetts has been ongoing at the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory in collaboration with clinical diagnostic laboratories and academic partners.

The woman had tested negative for the virus before leaving the country, DPH said in a statement Sunday.

Contact tracers interviewed the woman, and are continuing interviews now that the variant has been confirmed as causing her illness.

This variant, which was first detected in September and has since become incredibly prevalent in London, appears to be more transmissable but no more deadly, according to the CDC.

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker had said in early January, after the virus had been found in the United States, that he expected it had already arrived in Massachusetts.

"I think most of us are working on the assumption that it's here," Baker said. "There would be no reason not to."

State officials say public health risk reduction measures remain the same/

There have been 88 total cases of the B.1.1.7 variant identified in 14 states thus far.

This breaking news story will be updated.