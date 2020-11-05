2 Former Officials of Holyoke Soldiers' Home to Face Judge Thursday

Two former officials of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home in Massachusetts were set to be arraigned Thursday for their roles in the deadly coronavirus outbreak that killed at least 76 residents at the facility.

Bennett Walsh, the former superintendent, and David Clinton, the former medial director, are facing felony charges related to their March 27 decision to combine 42 veterans -- some positive for the disease and others not showing symptoms -- into a single unit that accommodates 25.

The two were expected to be arraigned remotely at 10:00 a.m.

Both face 10 counts total -- five counts of criminal neglect, which carry up to three years in state prison per count; and five counts of serious bodily injury, which carries up to 10 years per count.

The charges are based on the plight of five residents who were asymptomatic, and then put at "greater risk of harm or death" by Walsh and Clinton's decision to put them in the consolidated unit, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.

"To think about this now, knowing how contagious and deadly this virus is and continues to be, is most disturbing and the alleged details are even worse," Healey said when announcing the charges in September, adding that it ultimately led to "tragic and deadly results."

The attorney general's office began investigating the home in April and ultimately found that, faced with staffing shortages, Walsh and Clinton decided to consolidate two dementia units.

Emotions ran high as family members took the stand speaking to a special committee investigating one of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks in the state.

Residents who tested positive for coronavirus or showed symptoms were placed, six per a room, in dorm-like rooms that normally house four veterans. The residents who were thought to be asymptomatic were placed in nine beds in a dining room, "just a few feet apart from each other," according to Healey's office.

Healey is alleging that that several of the residents, categorized as “asymptomatic” by officials, actually did have coronavirus symptoms at the time. They were also mingling with people who tested positive in the next room, regardless of status, Healey alleges.

At least 76 veterans at the home died of the coronavirus dating back to March.

"This never should have happened. It never should have happened from an infection control standpoint," Healey said in Septemeber. "This is a decision that put veterans who are asymptomatic at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 at a higher risk of death."

Last month, workers at the facility told lawmakers that it wasn't adequately staffed, they weren't given enough protective equipment, and they were bullied by management during the outbreak.

Current and former staffers at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke told the Joint Special Legislative Oversight Committee on Tuesday that the ordeal left them depressed and contemplating retirement.

“They have broken many of us,'' nurse Francine Kapinos said.

She said the home failed to test hospice patients, withheld protective equipment and shuffled patients and staff around the home at will.

“The staff who went through this are broken. We will never be the same,'' said nurse Theresa King, who said she now has trouble sleeping and concentrating.

Nurse Joseph Ramirez, who fell ill with COVID-19 himself, described administrators as “bullies'' who never explained the reasoning behind what an independent investigator called the “devastating'' decision to combine two locked dementia units.

The outbreak at the facility was one of the deadliest at a long-term care facility in the nation. The home's former superintendent and chief medical officer face criminal neglect charges.

The 17-member oversight committee is hearing testimony to understand the outbreak and recommend reforms.

A lawsuit has been filed connected to the COVID deaths of residents of a Holyoke veterans' home.

