2020 Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival Canceled Amid Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, according to organizers.

The festival, which draws more than a million people to the Massachusetts beach every year, had been scheduled for July 17 through July 19.

Organizers said Thursday it was a difficult decision, but that due to the number of people the festival draws, they didn't feel they could make modifications "consistent with the current health safety guidelines of the CDC."

"We know that families from across New England and from around the globe look forward to attending the event each year. Although we are disappointed that we will have to wait until 2021 to welcome our international sculptors back to Revere Beach, we look forward to seeing you all at the event next year," read a statement from organizers.

An exact date for the 2021 festival has not yet been announced.