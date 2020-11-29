2,501 More COVID-19 Cases, 46 New Deaths in Mass.

Massachusetts health officials reported just over 2,500 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, as the average positivity rate continues to climb toward 4%.

The 2,501 new confirmed positive cases brings the total to 217,163 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

There have been another 235 deaths among probable cases of COVID-19 at this time.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average over the past seven days, rose to 3.8% Sunday from 3.57% the day before, according to the latest daily report.

In the state, there are an estimated 43,709 active cases, while 1,081 people are hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Of those patients in hospitals, 238 were listed as being in intensive care units and 110 are intubated, according to the DPH.