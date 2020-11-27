Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Mass. Ends Quarantine-Free Travel From Another New England State; Only 1 State Remains Low-Risk

Travelers who don't meet one of the exceptions will have to quarantine for two weeks or show they tested negative for COVID-19 within three days of arriving in Massachusetts

By Marc Fortier and Asher Klein

Mass. DPH

Starting Saturday, Massachusetts will start requiring that people arriving in the state from Vermont stay in quarantine for two weeks, the Department of Public Health has announced.

It leaves Hawaii as the only state that Massachusetts considers low-enough risk for quarantine-free travel.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The change goes into effect Saturday morning after midnight. Travelers who don't meet one of the exceptions will have to quarantine for two weeks or show they tested negative for COVID-19 within three days of arriving in Massachusetts.

To be included on Massachusetts' list of low-risk states for travel, the state must have fewer than 10 average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Travelers from states that aren't on the low-risk list must fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form and quarantine for 14 days, according to the state's guidelines. That includes anyone who's coming from one of the low-risk states but stayed "for more than a transitory period of time in the last 14 days" in a higher-risk state.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 12 mins ago

Mass. COVID Hot Spots: 81 Communities Now in High-Risk Red Zone

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Mass. Confirms 4,464 New COVID Cases After Skipping Report on Thanksgiving

Some clinical trial scams may even offer to pay you hundreds or thousands of dollars to participate in it.

There are some exemptions, including for people who are going to higher-risk states just to commute or go to school. See the full order, which includes the exemptions, here.

Last week, New Hampshire and Maine were removed from the list of low-risk states, adding the quarantine requirement for travelers from those states. They joined New York, Washington State, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, New Jersey and California as states removed from the list in the past month.

As coronavirus cases rise, Massachusetts has removed two nearby states from its lower-risk travel list.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsVermontHawaiihigh-risk travel
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us