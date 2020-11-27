Mass. Ends Quarantine-Free Travel From Another New England State; Only 1 State Remains Low-Risk

Starting Saturday, Massachusetts will start requiring that people arriving in the state from Vermont stay in quarantine for two weeks, the Department of Public Health has announced.

It leaves Hawaii as the only state that Massachusetts considers low-enough risk for quarantine-free travel.

The change goes into effect Saturday morning after midnight. Travelers who don't meet one of the exceptions will have to quarantine for two weeks or show they tested negative for COVID-19 within three days of arriving in Massachusetts.

Effective 12:01am 11/28, Vermont has been removed from DPH’s lower risk state list for MA’s travel order. All travelers arriving to MA from VT must fill out a form, quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID test. Please visit https://t.co/A3A2CeAiV0 for more info. pic.twitter.com/MuCrx9K6GX — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) November 27, 2020

To be included on Massachusetts' list of low-risk states for travel, the state must have fewer than 10 average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Travelers from states that aren't on the low-risk list must fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form and quarantine for 14 days, according to the state's guidelines. That includes anyone who's coming from one of the low-risk states but stayed "for more than a transitory period of time in the last 14 days" in a higher-risk state.

There are some exemptions, including for people who are going to higher-risk states just to commute or go to school. See the full order, which includes the exemptions, here.

Last week, New Hampshire and Maine were removed from the list of low-risk states, adding the quarantine requirement for travelers from those states. They joined New York, Washington State, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, New Jersey and California as states removed from the list in the past month.

As coronavirus cases rise, Massachusetts has removed two nearby states from its lower-risk travel list.