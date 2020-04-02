Massachusetts coronavirus

31-Year-Old is Youngest Mass. Resident to Die From Coronavirus

The Alabama native suffered from asthma and is the first victim under the age of 50 in the state, according to the Boston Globe

By Gaia De Simoni

A Massachusetts man who died of the coronavirus is believed to be the youngest victim to date in the state, the Boston Globe reports.

Riley Rumrill, 31, died on Sunday morning at Boston Medical Center when his ventilator became "dislodged and the situation was dire," the Globe said.

According to the Globe, Rumrill checked himself into the hospital a few days earlier with high fever and was then moved into the hospital's intensive care unit, where he was put on a ventilator. Things then continued to deteriorate.

Rumrill, an Alabama native, suffered from asthma and is the first victim under the age of 50 in the state. He is one of the 122 people in Massachusetts who have died of COVID-19, with 7,738 people who have tested positive.

