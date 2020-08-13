coronavirus

319 New COVID Cases, 21 More Deaths in Mass.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts reported 319 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday and an additional 21 deaths.

There have now been 8,568 confirmed deaths and 113,517 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is down to a new low of 1.5%, according to the department's daily COVID-19 report.

It gives the total number of coronavirus deaths as 8,790, which would indicate there are 222 deaths listed as probable.

On Wednesday, the state updated its color-coded COVID map, adding additional cities and towns to the highest-risk categories, red and yellow.

Eleven communities are in the red, highest-risk category: Lynn, Chelsea, Revere, Everett, Saugus, Holyoke, Lawrence, Fall River, Salem, Granby and Hull. There are 35 communities in the yellow, or moderate risk, category, according to Wednesday's report.

Massachusetts community risk map from August 12, 2020
Massachusetts Department of Public Health
This graphic shows the average number of coronavirus cases detected per 100,000 people in Massachusetts over the last two weeks.

