coronavirus

BC Field Hockey Postpones 5 Games After Student Tests Positive for COVID

Field hockey isn't the first team at Boston College to have to quarantine this fall

By Asher Klein

Boston College megaphones
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images, File

A Boston College field hockey player tested positive for COVID-19, prompting nine other athletes on the team to go into quarantine and five of the team's games to be postponed, the school's athletics department announced Thursday.

The other players were put into quarantine after contact tracing, the department said. Other members of the team who haven't been placed in quarantine tested negative for the virus Tuesday morning.

Boston College's games against Syracuse, Duke, Virginia and North Carolina have are postponed. The Newton-based university didn't say when the games would be rescheduled for.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The field hockey team isn't the first at Boston College to have to quarantine this fall. The swimming and diving programs were suspended in September after an outbreak.

Boston College said Thursday that the school's coronavirus test positivity rate was 0.18% last week, far below the state's average. The university had a spike in cases between Sept. 7 and 13 but that's subsided as well, it said.

More Boston College COVID News

Boston College Sep 29

BC Responds to City Councilor Slamming Football Team's Post-Game Celebration

coronavirus Sep 28

Here Are All of the Coronavirus Outbreaks at Colleges in New England

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBoston Collegequarantinefield hockeyCollege sports
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us