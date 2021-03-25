BOSTON

Boston Mayor Kim Janey Off to Busy Start With Veteran Ceremony, Business Visits

Newly sworn-in Boston Mayor Kim Janey is receiving national attention for her historic ascent, but keeping busy locally, making her first appearance with Gov. Charlie Baker Thursday

By Kathryn Sotnik

On Boston Mayor Kim Janey's first full day after being sworn in, she kept a busy schedule.

Janey took part in a ceremony with Gov. Charlie Baker recognizing Thursday as National Medal of Honor Day.

"People also do not know I come from a military family," Janey said. "I'm committed to supporting our veterans and all those who serve come home with dignity and respect."

She also visited small businesses in South Boston.

"Just delightful to see that businesses are open and starting to come back from this pandemic," she said.

Wednesday, Janey became the city's first Black mayor and first female mayor. The historic moment put her in the national spotlight, with appearances on The TODAY Show and The Rachel Maddow Show.

Janey, the former Boston City Council president, spoke about growing up quickly in Roxbury, cleaning bathrooms as a teenage mom to afford college, and growing up in the desegregation era.

The start to Janey's historic tenure comes nearly eight months before the next mayoral election in Boston.

She's vowing to use her experience to serve all.

"My focus is on recovery, reopening and renewal," she said. "What is clear is that we cannot go back, we have to go better, and we need a more equitable Boston."

