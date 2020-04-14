‘Devastating’: Boston Police Officer Dies of Coronavirus Complications

A Boston police officer has died after contracting the coronavirus, the department said Tuesday, calling the news "devastating."

It's the first death related to the coronavirus outbreak announced by the department. Police didn't immediately give any more information about the officer who died, saying that the family is being notified.

Mayor Martin Walsh and Police Commissioner William Gross are set to give a news conference about the death at 5 p.m. It will be livestreamed atop this story.

Read the statement from Boston police below:

The Boston Police Department is saddened to share the devastating news that a department member passed away today from complications of the COVID-19 virus.

We are working to inform extended family members and more information will be released as soon as possible. We ask that privacy is respected until full family notifications are made. We can confirm this is a sworn member of the Boston Police Department.

Sixty-five Boston police officers had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as of Sunday, along with nine of the department's civilian workers, according to The Boston Globe,

Gov. Charlie Baker spoke about the officer's death during a news conference on Cape Cod Tuesday.

"My heart, and I think everybody's heart, goes out to him," Baker said, as well as others in uniform.

Boston Police Officer Ben Peguero saw a woman crying on the street and jumped into action.

He said police officers' jobs are made much more complicated by the virus, as do those of all "essential workers" on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, from police officers and bus drivers to supermarket and social workers.

"They do it because it's just their job but they also do it because they chose this to be the way they define purpose for themselves," Baker said.