Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Coronavirus Response in Mass.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Tuesday afternoon.

Baker is scheduled to speak around 2 p.m. from Joint Base Cape Cod in Buzzards Bay. He is touring the field medical station being set up there to assist with the coronavirus outbreak.

Massachusetts health officials reported 1,392 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday and 88 additional deaths as the total number of cases across the commonwealth topped 26,000.

The state has been bracing for an expected surge in coronavirus cases, with the increase still expected in the coming weeks. Baker said Friday that data in recent days has suggested the peak may be closer to April 20 and is expected to be around 2,500 new coronavirus cases a day.

On Monday, Baker announced a program that would fund local manufacturers to adjust their business models and produce personal protective equipment as the state battles the coronavirus outbreak.

Pharmacists are waiting for state guidance to begin coronavirus testing after getting federal authorization to do so last week.

Run by the administration's Manufacturing Emergency Response Team, the program supports local companies to make PPE such as gowns, face shields and shoe coverings as well as medical equipment such as swabs and ventilators.

Baker said the program has $10.6 million of grants available to help companies "pivot" their activities to produce PPE.

The program assists in identifying needed products and helps the companies set up to manufacture the products, he said.

The War Memorial Recreational Center in Cambridge has become an emergency shelter for the homeless and for people who need a place to quarantine during the coronavirus crisis.

"To say this is a difficult time (for small businesses) would be an understatement," Baker said. "But as usual, we are blown away with the resiliency, imagination and creativity of many of our entrepreneurs and business owners."

Baker highlighted local companies already making PPE, including New Balance, which is making shoe coverings and other products at its factory in Lawrence.

Companies looking to participate in the program can visit the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative website.