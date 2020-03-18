Boston Takes New Measures to Combat Coronavirus, But No Shelter-in-Place Is Planned

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city is monitoring the spread of the coronavirus hour by hour, but does not have plans to issue a shelter-in-place order at this time.

"That's a very serious step we would have to take, and it's something none of us should take lightly. We should also be aggressive in the fact that if we think it would make a big difference in the spread or stop the virus in its tracks, that's something that I would push for," Walsh said.

As of the Wednesday afternoon briefing, there were 45 coronavirus cases in Boston. City officials expected that number to be updated by the state later in the day.

As for students, Walsh said Boston Public Schools is in the process of acquiring Chromebooks for students who do not have laptops at home. A district-wide remote learning plan could be up and running in a matter of days.

The city also set up a temporary clinic outside a homeless shelter in Boston's South End. The tents were put up so the homeless can quarantine if they start showing signs of COVID-19.

Walsh was also asked about whether or not businesses or constructions sites that have been ordered to close will face penalties if they refuse to comply.

"I would hope that we don't have to do penalties to tell people to be smart and protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus," Walsh said.