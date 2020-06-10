Breweries Changing Business Model to Reopen Sooner

A Norwood, Massachusetts brewery is among some establishments across Massachusetts looking to change their business model to reopen sooner.

Right now bars are set to reopen in Phase 4 of the states plan. But Castle Island Brewing, like other breweries, are now partnering with licensed food catering companies so they can open up in Phase 2 and sell their beer outside.

“We’re just doing everything we can to try and get open as safely and soonly as possible,” said Derek Hannan the communications manager for Castle Island.

The Norwood Fire Chief inspected an outdoor dining area Wednesday at Castle Island Brewing.

“We’re looking to partner with a catering company or something that can come in and just kind of take care of the food operations so we can get going again, Hannan said.

So far about two dozen businesses in Norwood have applied for outside permits.

Fire Chief George Morrice says the town is very much in support of the local businesses.

“We’re trying to get them back open again with the Governors phase 2,” he said.

Castle Islands once bustling taproom has been closed since March.

They don’t normally serve restaurant food and usually partner up with food trucks when the taproom is open.

The brewery says their community support has been strong throughout the pandemic including “to go“ beer sales.

Castle Island doesn’t know when they’ll get approval for their outdoor venue, but say the town and state have been very helpful.

Hannan says it will give their customers a safe place to go.