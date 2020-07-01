Calling Off 2020 Minor League Season Means the End of the PawSox

The cancellation of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season is especially difficult news for Rhode Islanders.

This was supposed to be the Pawtucket Red Sox' last season at McCoy Stadium before moving to Worcester, Massachusetts.

"I think we all held out hope that we could see PawSox baseball this year," said Dr. Charles Steinberg, the team's president.

In 2021, the PawSox will move to Worcester and become the WooSox.

"We were all so hoping that the players could get back on the field and that they could play in 2020 in its 50th anniversary season for us, so it's disappointing as baseball fans, PawSox fans," Steinberg said.

For lifelong Pawtucket residents, it's disheartening.

"It's like losing a part of your childhood," said Donna Goode, a Pawtucket resident of 60 years. "To me, it makes me feel bad that it's going, and it's gone, and we can't even finish out the last year."

McCoy Stadium was built in 1942, and for the last 50 years, it has been home to PawSox baseball.

Many greats played at McCoy, from Carlton Fisk and Jim Rice all the way to Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr.

It's also home to the longest professional baseball game back in 1981.

Minor League Baseball says this is the first time in their 137-year history that no games will be played.

They say due to coronavirus challenges that come with staffing team rosters for a two-month season, teams couldn't get players from the major leagues.

The PawSox are hoping for one final goodbye.

"Somehow, some way, maybe there's a way for us to have a fitting farewell to McCoy," said Steinberg. "Maybe we haven't scripted the end to the story yet."

The Red Sox have discussed using McCoy as the home for some of their workouts.