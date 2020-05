Coronavirus Hot Spots: The 50 Mass. Communities With the Highest Rates of Cases

For the fifth straight week, the state Department of Public Health released a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town.

Health officials also released data showing which communities had the highest rate of positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 1 through May 13.

Below is a list of the 50 Massachusetts communities with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 cases right now:

Chelsea – 2,412 cases, 6,403.89 rate Brockton – 3,429 cases, 3,490.14 rate Everett – 1,366 cases, 2,814.38 rate Lynn – 2,834 cases, 2,808.63 rate Lawrence – 2,382 cases, 2,701.42 rate Revere – 1,403 cases, 2,303.16 rate Randolph – 787 cases, 2,299.89 rate Danvers – 616 cases, 2,157.18 rate Lowell – 2,215 cases, 1,895.45 rate Stoughton – 512 cases, 1,851.21 rate Worcester – 3,549 cases, 1,849.7 rate Braintree – 724 cases, 1,839.44 rate Topsfield – 106 cases, 1,813.85 rate Framingham – 1,347 cases, 1,808.87 rate Milford – 525 cases, 1,791.61 Holyoke – 723 cases, 1,754.67 rate Shirley – 144 cases, 1,708.37 rate Boston – 11,551 cases, 1,662.09 rate Marlborough – 698 cases, 1,606.85 rate Tewksbury – 484 cases, 1,571.91 rate Norwood – 462 cases, 1,534.26 rate Wrentham – 172 cases, 1,525.57 rate Saugus – 432 cases, 1,519.77 rate Waltham – 994 cases, 1,491.16 rate Holbrook – 166 cases, 1,469.67 rate Malden – 986 cases, 1,455.27 rate Peabody – 809 cases, 1,450.71 Westborough – 273 cases, 1,448.88 rate Stoneham – 322 cases, 1,443.69 rate Haverhill – 950 cases, 1,442.77 rate Bedford – 214 cases, 1,436.59 rate Medford – 870 cases, 1,430.58 rate Agawam – 404 cases, 1,412.37 rate Avon – 61 cases, 1,392.47 rate Raynham – 206 cases, 1,379.12 rate Methuen – 737 cases, 1,376.26 rate Rockland – 246 cases, 1,363.91 rate West Bridgewater – 98 cases, 1,352.19 rate East Longmeadow – 224 cases, 1,324.31 rate Taunton – 758 cases, 1,323.35 rate Northbridge – 235 cases, 1,306.69 rate Middleton – 132 cases, 1,279.15 rate Millbury – 173 cases, 1,266.74 rate Longmeadow – 195 cases, 1,257.27 rate Northborough – 171 cases, 1,249.01 rate New Bedford – 1,241 cases, 1,246.55 rate Fitchburg – 516 cases, 1,224.12 rate Wilbraham – 178 cases, 1,224 rate Wilmington – 298 cases, 1,222.65 rate Templeton – 109 cases, 1,220.47 rate

Rate per 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Jan. 1-May 13, 2020)

Most of these communities appeared on last week's list as well. Here is a closer look at that list, which was the third town-by-town breakdown released by the state.

