coronavirus

CVS to Begin Vaccinating Mass. Senior Living Facilities Days After Christmas

And the Rhode Island-based company said it would distribute the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in New Hampshire and Connecticut this week

Getty Images

CVS Health Corp. says it will roll out coronavirus vaccines to 1,995 senior living facilities in Massachusetts starting Dec. 28, as part of a nationwide distribution at more than 40,000 senior living facilities throughout the country. 

Both CVS and Walgreens were tapped by the federal government to distribute the vaccine to staff and residents senior living facilities.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 38 mins ago

Businesses Reopen as Rhode Island's 3-Week ‘Pause' Is Lifted

Christmas 3 hours ago

‘You're Their Santa': Teen Gives Gifts to Hospitalized Children on Christmas

CVS, headquartered in Rhode Island, said it would distribute the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states the week of Dec. 21, including Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Vermont. 

This story first appeared in the Boston Business Journal.

Shortly after several congressional leaders took to social media showing themselves getting the COVID19 vaccine, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu took to social media to call them out.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsNew HampshireRhode Islandvaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us