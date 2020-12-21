CVS to Begin Vaccinating Mass. Senior Living Facilities Days After Christmas

CVS Health Corp. says it will roll out coronavirus vaccines to 1,995 senior living facilities in Massachusetts starting Dec. 28, as part of a nationwide distribution at more than 40,000 senior living facilities throughout the country.

Both CVS and Walgreens were tapped by the federal government to distribute the vaccine to staff and residents senior living facilities.

CVS, headquartered in Rhode Island, said it would distribute the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states the week of Dec. 21, including Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Vermont.

This story first appeared in the Boston Business Journal.

