A Friday ‘storrowing': Tractor-trailer strikes bridge on Storrow Drive, causing delays

An overheight tractor-trailer struck a bridge on Storrow Drive westbound in Boston on Friday morning, leading to traffic delays.
The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the Bowker Overpass.
No injuries were reported.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
The vehicle is expected to be there for some time as Massachusetts State Police processes the scene and the cleanup begins.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had arrived at the scene by 7:30 a.m. and begun inspecting the bridge. A large tow truck had also arrived at the scene.