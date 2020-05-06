19 New Coronavirus Deaths in NH, Gov. Announces Online Testing Portal

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that the state is setting up an online portal that will allow any resident exhibiting symptoms to get a coronavirus test.

Sununu said added testing is critical to the reopening of the state's economy. With that in mind, starting Thursday morning, he said residents can go to nh.gov and sign up to reserve a test in advance if they are experiencing at least one symptom of COVID-19 or if they are a health care worker, are 60 years old or more or have a medical condition that could make them more susceptible to the virus.

Residents can select a date, time and one of five locations to be tested, including Claremont, Tamworth, Rochester, Plymouth, Lancaster.

"It's a very important tool as we go forward," Sununu said.

As of Tuesday, 2,740 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 108. Nineteen new deaths were announced for a total of 111.

Sununu said the majority of the fatalities -- including all 19 of the new deaths -- have occurred in long-term care facilities.

Earlier Wednesday, the Department of Education released guidance to school districts about how to plan graduation ceremonies in light of the state’s prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people. Officials said schools should consider limiting audience size to a maximum of two guests per student, depending on the ability to practice safe social distancing.

The department said one option could be to have people stay in their cars, parked in every other spot, and graduates would exit in small, appropriately spaced groups, to get their diplomas. Diplomas also could be distributed “drive-up” style, or participants could be spread out among classrooms within a school.

Last week, Sununu extended the state's stay-at-home and non-essential business orders to May 31. But under his Stay at Home 2.0 order, campgrounds, manufacturing services and state parks have already begun reopening in accordance with new health guidelines.

Starting Monday, barbershops and hair salons, golf courses and retail locations may reopen with exceptions. And beginning May 18, restaurants can reopen as long as they meet strict sanitation guidelines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.