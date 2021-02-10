Health Officials Urge Against Travel During February Vacation Week

Sun-filled beaches may sound tempting this February vacation, but the CDC is still advising people not to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bruce Berger of Cleveland Circle Travel was asked if he's seeing a lot of families make vacation plans.

"Not really so much. We're seeing Florida, and that's about it," he said.

Lynn Santalucia says she's one of those headed down south with her school-aged kids.

"I'm leaving on Monday to go down to Florida," she said. "I don't think it's reckless. We're still being super cautious."

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is advising against travel for February break.

Santalucia says they'll quarantine when they get back, and her whole family has had already COVID-19.

"I think the reason I feel safe is that I had a mild case of COVID over the holidays, so I have this window of immunity, apparently," said Santalucia. "I'm still going to take precautions."

"You're essentially introducing your bubble to another bubble," said Dr. Michael Misialek of Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

Misialek is concerned that the Super Bowl, combined with February vacation, will cause an uptick in numbers.

"Ten days to two weeks after February vacation, spring break, we're more than likely going to see a bump similar to what we saw over the holidays and New Year's," he said.

If people are booking trips, Berger says it's usually last-minute.

Snowbirds who have been vaccinated are also starting to head down to Florida.

Others are planning for next year.

"That's actually a lot of what we're seeing," Berger said. "Booking a lot next Christmas, next school vacation week in February 2022."