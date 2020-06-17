As thousands continue to protest racial injustice in Massachusetts, pop-up sites open across the state Wednesday in a push from Gov. Charlie Baker to test demonstrators for coronavirus.

"We certainly support people’s rights to express their views peacefully," Baker said earlier this week. "But we need to keep up our fight and slow the spread of COVID-19 here in Massachusetts.”

Over 50 sites throughout Massachusetts will test people for free on Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18. The Baker Administration is urging anyone who has attended a protest in the past two weeks to get tested for coronavirus at one of these sites.

Results will be given to people confidentially and participants are encouraged to share them with their doctors.

Testing site locations include UMass Medical Center, MGH Chelsea, Brigham Health-Brookside Community Center, Lawrence General Hospital and various CVS locations. A full list of all testing sites is available at www.mass.gov/gettested.

State officials continue to urge people to maintain social distance, wear face coverings, wash hands and use disinfectant frequently to mitigate further spread of the virus, which can spread easily and quickly in large groups of people who are in close contact. Some people do not have symptoms but may have the virus and could spread the virus to others, including family members.

It has been just over two weeks since massive protests began in Boston, leading to questions about a potential increase in coronavirus cases.

To date, Massachusetts has tested more than 719,000 people for COVID-19. On average, 10,000 individuals are tested each day, comprising 4.4% of the state’s population each month. The state currently has capacity at 45 labs to perform up to 30,000 COVID-19 tests per day, and its nursing home testing strategies have been replicated by states across the country.