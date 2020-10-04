Middleton

In Mass. Jail COVID Outbreak, 25 Inmates, 23 Workers Test Positive

All inmates and staff are now being tested.

73979720
Getty Images

A virus cluster at a jail in Middleton, Massachusetts, is growing, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Saturday.

Twenty-five inmates, 21 employees and two contractors have tested positive. Each case showed mild symptoms; none have required hospitalization, the sheriff's department said. All inmates and staff are now being tested.

Also on Saturday, 28 male patients at the Massachusetts Alcohol and Substance Abuse Center in Plymouth tested positive for the virus, the state correction department said. Eleven employees with Wellpath, which handles inmate health care for the department, also tested positive.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 8 mins ago

NH Man Hit, Killed By Amtrak Train in Old Orchard Beach, Maine: Police

Massachusetts 47 mins ago

Mass. Teen Seriously Injured in ATV Rollover in NH

State public health officials on Sunday reported 626 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Officials also reported three new deaths, pushing the death toll in Massachusetts to at least 9,295. Total cases surged past 132,440.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MiddletonMassachusettscoronavirusCOVID-19covid outbreak
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us