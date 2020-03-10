coronavirus

Ivy League Tournament Canceled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Yale and Princeton are named men's and women's basketball champions in a move that outraged at least one Harvard athlete

By Josh Sullivan

There will be no Cinderella stories out of the Ivy League college basketball conference this year.

The men's and women's tournaments have been cancelled in light of the coronavirus outbreak across the country, according to a news release that's already prompted some outcry.

The regular season champions will be given the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. That means Yale is crowned the men's champion, and Princeton is the women's winner.

Four New England schools are in the conference: Harvard University, Yale University, Dartmouth College and Brown University.

The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston will not go on because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” conference director Robin Harris said in the release. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”

One student-athlete from Harvard, guard Byrce Aiken, quickly voiced his displeasure with the move.

The conference has restricted spectators who can attend games and canceled all out-of-season practices and competitions.

