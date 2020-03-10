There will be no Cinderella stories out of the Ivy League college basketball conference this year.

The men's and women's tournaments have been cancelled in light of the coronavirus outbreak across the country, according to a news release that's already prompted some outcry.

The regular season champions will be given the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. That means Yale is crowned the men's champion, and Princeton is the women's winner.

Four New England schools are in the conference: Harvard University, Yale University, Dartmouth College and Brown University.

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” conference director Robin Harris said in the release. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”

One student-athlete from Harvard, guard Byrce Aiken, quickly voiced his displeasure with the move.

Horrible, horrible, horrible decision and total disregard for the players and teams that have put their hearts into this season. This is wrong on so many levels and the @IvyLeague should do its due diligence to find a better solution. Everyone knows the risks of playing! https://t.co/HQXprzX9q6 — Bryce Aiken (@BryceAiken) March 10, 2020

The conference has restricted spectators who can attend games and canceled all out-of-season practices and competitions.