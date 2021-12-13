Mass. Confirms 11,078 New COVID Cases Over the Weekend

Massachusetts health officials reported another 11,078 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths Monday, in a report that includes data from over the weekend.

It pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 912,508 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 19,243.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, had been far lower than they were in spring, but have been rising lately.

The discovery of omicron, a new COVID strain labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization over the Thanksgiving weekend, is being monitored in case it accelerates the recent surge statewide and across the U.S., with one case identified in Massachusetts so far.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to make an announcement about COVID-19 testing Monday morning as leaders try to get a handle on a surge of coronavirus cases and the new omicron variant.

Massachusetts Department of Public Health COVID reports on Mondays, or Tuesdays after holiday weekends, include all the data reported since Friday's update. This weekend's cases average to about 3,693 per day, after three straight days above 5,000 cases to end last week.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests fell from 5.17% on Friday to 4.79% on Monday. The metric was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1,355, the highest level since Feb. 9. The figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July.

Of those currently hospitalized, 409 are fully vaccinated, 287 are in intensive care units and 159 are intubated.

Three top Boston doctors explain what they've learned about the new omicron variant and what it means for Massachusetts.

More than 12 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, over 5.4 million first shots, nearly 4.7 million second shots and almost 1.6 million booster shots. There have been more than 332,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Monday reported that a total of 4,999,721 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.