Mass. Confirms 116 New Cases, 5 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials confirmed another 116 new COVID cases and five more deaths on Wednesday.

The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 662,459 and the death toll to 17,559 since the start of the pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that its state of emergency declaration is set to expire June 15.

In the latest report, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked up slightly to 0.55%.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases held at 173. Of those currently hospitalized, 57 are listed as being in intensive care units and 29 are intubated.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases fell to 3,480 from 3,805 on Tuesday.

Nearly 8.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts: nearly 4.3 million first shots and more than 3.6 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as over 260,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials reported that 3,892,971 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.