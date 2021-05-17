Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Mass. Reopening Process. Will He Lift the Mask Order?

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to provide an update on mask and reopening guidance on Monday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. from the State House. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy will also be in attendance.

Baker had said in a tweet Friday that he would update the state’s reopening plans early this week.

Baker’s comments came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance saying that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or out in most situations.

“The @CDCgov guidance is great news. We will be updating our reopening plans early next week,” the Republican tweeted. “Massachusetts is on track to vaccinate more than 4 million residents soon. Please stay safe while we prepare next steps to return to our new normal.”

Two weeks ago, Massachusetts began to ease up on mask requirements by allowing residents to go maskless in outdoor public settings as long as they could continue to socially distance from others.

Face coverings are still required at all times in indoor public places, including stores. Store owners can still refuse entry to any customer who won’t put on a mask.

Face coverings also continue to be required at all times at events, whether held indoors or outdoors and whether held in a public space or private home, except when eating or drinking.

Under the state’s existing reopening timetable, beginning May 29, street festivals, parades and agricultural festivals will be allowed to open at 50% of their previous capacity, and bars, beer gardens, breweries, wineries and distilleries will be subject to restaurant rules with seated service only, a 90-minute limit and no dance floors.

Beginning Aug. 1, other businesses will be allowed to open, including nightclubs, indoor water parks, ball pits, saunas, hot tubs, steam rooms at fitness centers and health clubs.

For the 10th straight day, Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, as the state's Department of Public Health confirmed 494 more COVID cases.

Five new deaths were also reported. The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed caseload to 656,838 and the death toll to 17,394 since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day average of positive tests on Sunday ticked down to 1%.

Many of Massachusetts' COVID metrics, including the average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day, have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.