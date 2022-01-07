Mass. Confirms 26,187 New COVID Cases, 55 More Deaths

Another 26,187 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Massachusetts Friday, along with 55 new confirmed deaths.

The report from the Department of Public Health pushed the state's number of confirmed COVID-19 to 1,186,137, while the death toll rose to 20,106.

Friday's single-day total is shy of the record, set on Wednesday, by 1,425 cases, though it's still the second-highest single-day total in Massachusetts of the pandemic so far.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, dashboard, have been spiking to heights not seen since last winter's surge, thought to be driven at least in part by the omicron variant.

If you've recently had COVID-19, you may think you're immune for a while, but it's possible to be reinfected, experts say, even if you're vaccinated.

Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests rose from 22.43% Thursday to 23.02% Friday, the highest it's been since April 23, 2020. The metric was once above 30%, but had dropped under 0.5% until the delta variant began surging in the state.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 2,637, the most since May 16, 2020. The figure reached nearly 4,000 early in the pandemic, but dipped under an average of 85 at one point this July.

Of those currently hospitalized, 1,106 are fully vaccinated, 421 are in intensive care units and 245 are intubated.

More than 12.9 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts.

That includes, from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, shy of 5.6 million first shots, nearly 4.8 million second shots and nearly 2.3 million booster shots. There have been more than 336,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials on Friday reported that a total of 5,114,885 Massachusetts residents have been fully vaccinated.