Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday.

It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, have fallen far enough that Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced the end of business restrictions on May 29.

On Monday, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked up to 1.02%. It reached 1% on Sunday.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases dipped by one to 336. Of those currently hospitalized, 96 are listed as being in intensive care units and 56 are intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased again to 13,827 on Monday from 14,146 Sunday.

Nearly 7.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Monday, including nearly 4 million first doses and nearly 3 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. There have been more than 232,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.

Health officials report that 3,217,296 Bay State residents had been fully vaccinated as of Monday. Gov. Charlie Baker is aiming to reach 4.1 million fully vaccinated by the beginning of June, a goal he said remains within reach.