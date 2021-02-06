Mass. Confirms 3,378 New COVID-19 Cases, 59 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported 3,378 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 59 more deaths on Saturday.

There have now been totals of 513,526 confirmed cases and 14,622 deaths in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 299 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending down for the past couple weeks, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, decreased to 3.11% from 3.16% the previous day.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has dropped from 1,503 to 1,451. Of that number, 310 were listed as being in intensive care units and 189 were intubated, according to health officials.

The number of estimated active cases dropped to 58,768 on Saturday, about a 1,200 case decrease from Friday.

On Friday, the Baker administration launched a hotline to help Massachusetts residents 75 and older make appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine -- a process that has faced intense scrutiny over the state's vaccination rollout.

The call center, Gov. Charlie Baker said during a press conference, can be reached by dialing 211 and aims to provide another option senior citizens and other residents who have trouble accessing the state's vaccination website.

One mother who recognized this issue around the state's web resources a few weeks ago took it upon herself to do something about it, designing her own vaccine information site during spurts of free time as she is on maternity leave.

The woman, software developer Olivia Adams, says she hopes to create a website that's easy to find all possible places to get a vaccine.

"I think so many people want to have a website that they can look at," she said. "We have the technology. The resources just haven’t been put in yet so I really hope this gets some traction and we’re able to move somewhere with it."