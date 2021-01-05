Mass. Confirms 4,178 More COVID Cases, 63 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 4,178 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional 63 deaths.

There have now been 12,464 confirmed deaths and 379,633 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

There were no additional probable deaths reported, leaving that number at 270 deaths considered probably linked to COVID-19 in the state.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked up slightly to 8.57%, the department said.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased again, to 2,428. Of those hospitalized, 425 were listed as being in intensive care units and 264 are intubated, according to the DPH.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker said Massachusetts has administered about 117,000 first doses of the two coronavirus vaccines, about 70,000 of which have gone to hospital workers directly dealing with the pandemic.

"We're obviously excited the vaccine process has begun in Massachusetts," Baker said during a visit to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. "The vaccine is safe and effective and when it is your turn, we hope everyone will step up."

All told, some 287,000 doses have already been shipped to Massachusetts, he said.

It's also still too early to gauge the impact of Christmas gatherings on the pandemic, Baker said, but he noted that a more virulent variant of the virus striking the United Kingdom is likely already in Massachusetts.

"I think most of us are working on the assumption that it's here. There's no reason for it not to be," he said.

Vaccinations of police, firefighters and other first responders are expected to start next week.