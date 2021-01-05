Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Mayor Walsh to Provide COVID Update

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

By Staff and wire reports

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh
Courtesy Boston Mayor's Office

Mayor Marty Walsh is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in Boston on Tuesday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. from Faneuil Hall.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

14 mins ago

Vt. Governor to Provide Update on State's Coronavirus Response

coronavirus 17 mins ago

Gov. Baker to Provide Update on State's Coronavirus Vaccination Efforts

When he spoke last week, Walsh said the city might already be seeing evidence of a post-Christmas coronavirus surge, with nearly 600 cases reported in just one day.

Boston's death toll from the virus topped 1,000 last week.

"Each of these numbers represents a person, with a family, a community who's grieving the loss of them every single day," Walsh said. "The end of this year is a time to reflect on those we've lost. This year, we've lost so much."

As of Monday, there have been 41,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boston and 1,020 deaths. Nearly 35,000 people have recovered from the virus.

"We're seeing these numbers go in the wrong direction," Walsh said.

For New Year's, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh reiterated his request that residents stay home -- but police Commissioner William Gross said he is hiring additional coverage for the ciy.

The statewide numbers continue to increase as well. The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by 60 on Monday while the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 4,300.

The new deaths pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 12,401 and its confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic to more than 375,000.

There were more than 2,300 people reported hospitalized Monday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 420 in intensive care units. The average age of those hospitalized was 73.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBOSTONCOVID-19Marty Walsh
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us