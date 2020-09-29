Mass. Confirms 450 More Coronavirus Cases, 8 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 450 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional eight deaths.

There have now been 9,210 confirmed deaths and 129,243 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen to 1%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,423, which would indicate there are 213 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 444. Of that number, 107 were listed as being in intensive care units and 27 are intubated, according to DPH.

Despite the recent increase of cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Charlie Baker announced earlier in the day that lower-risk communities will be able to move to Step 2 of Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, effective Monday.

Speaking at a news conference at the state house, Baker appeared confident that further reopening is safe in communities not at high risk of transmission.

Referring to the state's weekly color-coded community-level coronavirus spread map, Baker said communities labeled red, or high risk, for three straight weeks will stay in or move back to Phase 3, Step 1, requiring businesses that could open under Step 2 to close again.

The administration also announced changes for outdoor gathering sizes for public events and at event venues. For Phase 3, Step 2, communities, they'll be allowed to have up to 100 people, while that limit will be 50 people for Step 1 communities when the new order takes effect.

Indoor gatherings will remain at 25 while outdoor gatherings in private homes stay at 50 people.