Mass. Confirms 825 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths

Health officials in Massachusetts reported another 825 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and four more deaths on Tuesday.

The update puts the total of confirmed cases at 642,036 and the death toll at 17,215, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 351 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The average number of coronavirus cases, average coronavirus test positivity and average number of confirmed deaths reported each day have been falling since the end of March, according to trends posted to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard.

On Tuesday, the seven-day average of positive tests was at 1.71%, around the same as Sunday and Monday.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by three Tuesday to 628. Among those patients, 158 were listed as being in intensive care units and 93 were intubated.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases decreased to 28,043 on Tuesday from 29,601 on Monday.

According to Tuesday's vaccine report, more than 2.39 million Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

More than 5.8 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including more than 3.4 million first-dose shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday that Massachusetts' outdoor mask mandate will end Friday. Some of the state's business restrictions will be relaxed beginning May 10. In Boston, some of those changes will be delayed by three weeks.