Mass. Confirms 923 More Coronavirus Cases, 12 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 923 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional 12 deaths.

There have now been 9,809 confirmed deaths and 157,308 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Another 226 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 485. Of that number, 96 were listed as being in intensive care units and 51 are intubated, according to DPH.

On Monday, DPH reorganized its daily COVID-19 dashboard on new cases, testing and other metrics in an attempt to make the publicly released COVID-19 data more useful. Health officials will also begin reporting on case growth by age group and the impact of university testing on broader state trends, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said at a news conference with Gov. Charlie Baker.

The new daily report will also allow researchers and members of the public view trend lines that go back to March and also for the past six weeks, Sudders said.