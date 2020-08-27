Mass. Reaches 1% Coronavirus Testing Rate, a New Low

Massachusetts reached a new low of 1% for its coronavirus testing rate Thursday, public health officials said, as they reported 365 new cases and 20 more deaths.

There have now been 8,775 confirmed deaths and 117,450 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,008, which would indicate there are 233 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

On Wednesday, health officials released the latest weekly data on the coronavirus pandemic, including an updated version of the state's new community-level risk assessment map.

The data, from the Department of Public Health, includes a breakdown of the total number of coronavirus cases in each Massachusetts city and town, as well as the new map.

Mass. Department of Public Health

Cities and towns shaded red have the greatest risk levels. There are nine in the map, down from 10 in last week's map, which included data from Aug. 2-15.

The high-risk communities in Wednesday's report are Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Revere, Sutton and Winthrop. Of those cities and towns, all but Sutton appear on the chart of communities ranked by percent positivity below. That town's rate of 2.4% is the 11th highest in the state, but its case count of 10 in the 14 days did not meet the threshold for the chart.