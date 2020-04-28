coronavirus

Mass. Reports 150 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,840 More Cases

Nationwide, the number of cases topped 1 million on Tuesday, and Massachusetts remains the state with the third-most cases

By Asher Klein

Another 150 people in Massachusetts have died after testing positive for the new coronavirus, and 1,840 more have contracted the virus.

Tuesday's report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health comes a day after the state's death toll topped 3,000. It now stands at 3,153.

And a total of 58,302 people have now tested positive for the virus in the Bay State.

Nationwide, the number of cases topped 1 million on Tuesday, and Massachusetts remains the state with the third most cases, behind only New York and New Jersey, according to NBC News' count.

Its death toll is still the fourth-highest, with Michigan joining New York and New Jersey above Massachusetts on the list.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday extended Massachusetts' stay-at-home advisory and non-essential business closure, damping the hopes of some residents that the measures meant to stop the spread of the virus would soon be eased.

Coronavirus Infection Rates in Mass. Cities and Town

