Mass. Reports 1,569 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths This Week

In total, there have been 2,034,528 cases and 22,562 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Massachusetts health officials reported 1,569 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday.

Massachusetts' COVID data is tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. It's reported that as of April 12, there were 75 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a total of 287 hospitalized patients who have the virus. Of the total hospitalizations, 27 were in intensive care and eight were intubated.

Massachusetts COVID-19 wastewater data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority has seen levels trending down.

The state's seven-day average positivity was listed at 3.48% Thursday, compared to 3.7% last week.

Case counts during the omicron surge at the beginning of 2022 reached over 28,000 and hospitalizations peaked at around 3,300.

Experts have said that case count reporting became a less accurate indicator during the omicron surge, given the difficulties in getting tested. Now, widespread use of rapid tests means that some results go unreported.

Millions of vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts.

