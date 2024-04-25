lawrence

Man fatally shot in Lawrence, suspected gunman arrested

The shooting took place on or near Margin Street on Wednesday evening, authorities said

By Asher Klein

A man was fatally shot in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Wednesday night and his suspected killer was arrested, authorities said.

Jason Rivera was charged with murder and is being held without bail, the Essex District Attorney's Office and Lawrence police said in a statement Thursday.

The shooting took place on or near Margin Street on Wednesday evening, authorities said. The man who was shot was rushed to a local hospital, then a Boston hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He hasn't been identified.

It wasn't immediately clear when or how Rivera was arrested, or if the 28-year-old from Lawrence had an attorney who could speak to the charge. He was due back in court May 17.

The shooting remained under investigation.

