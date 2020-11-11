Mass. Reports 2,495 COVID Cases, a New High This Fall

Massachusetts reported 2,495 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 37 deaths. The last time the daily numbers were this high was April 24, according to data provided by the Massachusetts Department of Health.

There have now been 9,994 confirmed deaths and 172,471 cases, according to the DPH. Another 228 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked up to 2.9%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 659. Of that number, 152 were listed as being in intensive care units and 72 are intubated, according to DPH.

With the uptick in coronavirus cases, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday he is getting ready to reopen field hospitals to prepare for a possible overflow of patients as intensive care units fill up.

It's unclear where the field hospitals will be but the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center and the DCU Center in Worcester were two of several facilities set up at the start of the pandemic.

There’s been a 300% increase in COVID-19 cases since Labor Day, with hospitalizations rising 200%, according to Baker.