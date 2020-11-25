coronavirus

Mass. Reports 3,000 COVID Cases Over Past 30 Hours Noting ‘Technological Issue'

The 3,224 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday and an additional 53 deaths reported by the Massachusetts Department of Health was a result of an interruption of data, authorities said

By Staff Reports

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Massachusetts reported more than 3,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, with the Massachusetts Department of Health citing a "technological issue" that extended the window beyond one full day.

The 3,224 new confirmed cases and 53 new deaths reflected case counts from up to a 30-hour period, DPH said on their website.

There have now been 10,372 confirmed deaths and 207,284 cases, according to DPH. Another 232 deaths are considered probably linked to COVID-19.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, remains at 3%, according to the report.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has decreased to 942. Of that number, 208 were listed as being in intensive care units and 108 are intubated, according to DPH.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Wednesday afternoon said the city has seen a decrease in the number of daily coronavirus cases for the first time in five weeks.

As of Tuesday, there were 25,962 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Boston and 903 deaths, Walsh said.

The mayor attributed the decline in cases to Gov. Charlie Baker's stay-at-home advisory and restaurant curfew.

"We're going in the right direction," Walsh said. "We just need to continue to see that trend."

Due to Thanksgiving, health officials said they will not publish Thursday's daily coronavirus numbers and instead publish both the Thursday and the weekly report on Friday.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19Department of Public Healthcoronavirus testing
