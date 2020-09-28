Mass. Reports 367 More Cases, 11 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 367 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday and an additional 11 deaths.

There have now been 9,202 confirmed deaths and 128,793 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has ticked up slightly to 0.9%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,415, which would indicate there are 213 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 418. Of that number, 85 were listed as being in intensive care units and 31 are intubated, according to DPH.

On Monday, restaurants in Massachusetts were allowed to expand seating from six to 10 people as well as to allow for open bar seating.

The new guidelines, which apply to both indoor and outdoor seating, were announced last week by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Under the guidelines, customers must still wear a face-covering, unless seated at a table, and tables must be six feet apart.