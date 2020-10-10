Mass. Reports 587 More Cases, 10 New Deaths

Health officials in Massachusetts reported 587 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday and 10 more deaths.

A total of 9,372 confirmed deaths and 135,598 cases have been reported in the state, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, sits at 1.1%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,587, which would indicate there are 215 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

There are currently 531 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. Of that figure, 86 cases are cases currently in the ICU, and 28 are incubated.

This latest round of numbers comes as teachers in Boston voice their concerns for in-person learning during the pandemic. Dozens of teachers and parents gathered in Dorchester Park Saturday afternoon specially to call for safer schools for themselves and their students.

Boston has already delayed plans to reopen in-person learning, as the overall positivity rate in the city peaked over the 4% threshold. More than 1,300 high-need students continue to receive in-person instruction.